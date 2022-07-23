Check out the new video by Deadfinger!

Today, we are thrilled to debut the new video by Deadfinger. Deadfinger is the new band fronted by Dan Kubinski, you know, the singer of DIE KREUZEN!

In the band, Dan teams up with Dwain Flowers of Fuckface. Together, they crank out ominous tunes that draw from heavy dread of Johnny Cash classics and the lumbering smash of noise rock. In the video for "Ghosts," the duo cast a creepy tune about crawling through the years, despite the scars left by time. This track could fit right at home on the prairie or in the basement punk gig.

The band is playing a record release show tonight at the Circle A cafe in Milwaukee. You can check out the band here and check out the new video below, right now!