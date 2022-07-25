Tom Morello knocked down by security guard chasing stage jumper

On July 23, Rage Against The Machine was playing Toronto. While the band was playing "Killing int he Name," an attendee jumped the barricade and ran across the stage. Security guards took off in hot pursuit. As they attempted to take down the stage jumper, the guards accidentally slammed into Tom Morello, knocking him down. Zach de la Rocha paused the band, who then, after re-setting, continued the concert. At an earlier tour stop, De la Rocha injured his leg, requiring him to be seated for the remaining performances.