Winnipeg based Vagina Witchcraft have announced that they will be breaking up after five years together. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



"When we started this project, we had goals in mind: to provide an inclusive space for people to thrash, have fun, and to play music that soothed our souls in the process. We’ve come to a point where we all want different things in our lives. Unfortunately we had to make the excruciatingly difficult choice to disband.

If you have ever come to one of our shows, you know that bipoc will always be called to the front, because it was finally time to see people that reflect our society in our audience. The minorities, the queers, the weirdos. Y’all have been by us since the beginning. Truly, thank you for giving us a chance to play music, and thank you for listening, and for validating the experiences, tragedy, and redemption that came with it.

We will never forget you. We will always love you. We will forever remember this experience as a life changing one.

thank you for giving us a chance. thank you for accepting a bunch of rejects from a small Canadian prairie city. this experience has changed us.

We hope we left our mark. - Dylan, Seppel, Kayla & Julien."