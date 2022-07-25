Turnover announce new album, release track with Brendan Yates of Turnstile

by Em Moore
Turnover have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Myself in the Way and will be out November 4 via Run For Cover Records. The band have also released a video for the title track that features Brendan Yates of Turnstile. The video was directed and produced by Vitor Jabour and @visualparanoia. Turnover released Altogether in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Myself in the Way Tracklist
1. Stone Station
2. Tears of Change
3. Myself in the Way (feat. Brendan Yates)
4. Wait Too Long
5. People That We Know
6. Mountains Made of Clouds
7. Ain't Love Heavy (feat. Bre Morell)
8. Pleasures Galore
9. Stone Station Reprise
10. Fantasy
11. Queen in the River
12. Bored of God / Orlando