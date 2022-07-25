Turnover announce new album, release track with Brendan Yates of Turnstile

Turnover have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Myself in the Way and will be out November 4 via Run For Cover Records. The band have also released a video for the title track that features Brendan Yates of Turnstile. The video was directed and produced by Vitor Jabour and @visualparanoia. Turnover released Altogether in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.