New Brunswick's Sappyfest 17 profiled in Some Party

Through his five-year-running Canadian music newsletter Some Party, Punknews contributor emeritus Adam White recently published a comprehensive field guide to the upcoming 17th edition of the Sackville, New Brunswick music and arts festival Sappyfest. The article profiles each artist performing the multi-genre event, which returns in person this coming weekend (July 29-31) after two years of pandemic interruptions. The piece notably includes a discussion with Vancouver's Tough Age on that band's new (final?) lineup and future plans. It also features an on-the-ground scene report from Sackville lo-fi rock group Klarka Weinwurm on how their small town's weathered these past few years. You can find the report at someparty.ca.