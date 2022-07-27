Pinkshift announce tour dates (US & CAN)

Pinkshift announce tour dates (US & CAN)
by Tours

Pinkshift have announced a North American tour for this fall. Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur will be playing support on all dates. Pinkshift will be supporting Destroy Boys on a handful of dates in September. The band will be releasing their album Love Me Forever on October 21 via Hopeless Records and released their EP Saccharine in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 10Philadelphia, PATheatre of Living Arts (supporting Destroy Boys)
Sep 11Hartford, CTWebster Underground (supporting Destroy Boys)
Sep 13Montreal , QCLa Sala Rossa (supporting Destroy Boys)
Sep 14Toronto, ONThe Hard Luck (supporting Destroy Boys)
Sep 29New Orleans, LAEmo Nite New Orleans Vacation (supporting 100 Gecs, Bring Me The Horizon)
Oct 20Baltimore, MDOttobar
Oct 21Washington, DCSongbyrd
Oct 22Pittsburgh, PAMr. Roboto Project
Oct 23Cleveland, OHMahall's
Oct 25Detroit, MIEl Club
Oct 26Chicago, ILCobra Lounge
Oct 27Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entry
Oct 29Denver, COLost Lake
Oct 30Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court
Nov 01Seattle, WABarboza
Nov 02Portland, ORMission Theater
Nov 04San Francisco, CABottom of the Hill
Nov 05Los Angeles, CAThe Echo
Nov 06Phoenix, AZValley Bar
Nov 08Dallas, TXRuins
Nov 09Austin, TXEmpire Control Room
Nov 11Orlando, FLWill's Pub
Nov 13Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
Nov 14Nashville, TNDrkmttr Collective
Nov 15Charlotte, NCThe Milestone Club
Nov 17Brooklyn, NYElsewhere (Zone One)
Nov 18Boston, MABrighton Music Hall