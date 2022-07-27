Pinkshift have announced a North American tour for this fall. Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur will be playing support on all dates. Pinkshift will be supporting Destroy Boys on a handful of dates in September. The band will be releasing their album Love Me Forever on October 21 via Hopeless Records and released their EP Saccharine in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 10
|Philadelphia, PA
|Theatre of Living Arts (supporting Destroy Boys)
|Sep 11
|Hartford, CT
|Webster Underground (supporting Destroy Boys)
|Sep 13
|Montreal , QC
|La Sala Rossa (supporting Destroy Boys)
|Sep 14
|Toronto, ON
|The Hard Luck (supporting Destroy Boys)
|Sep 29
|New Orleans, LA
|Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation (supporting 100 Gecs, Bring Me The Horizon)
|Oct 20
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|Oct 21
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd
|Oct 22
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Oct 23
|Cleveland, OH
|Mahall's
|Oct 25
|Detroit, MI
|El Club
|Oct 26
|Chicago, IL
|Cobra Lounge
|Oct 27
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry
|Oct 29
|Denver, CO
|Lost Lake
|Oct 30
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|Nov 01
|Seattle, WA
|Barboza
|Nov 02
|Portland, OR
|Mission Theater
|Nov 04
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|Nov 05
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Echo
|Nov 06
|Phoenix, AZ
|Valley Bar
|Nov 08
|Dallas, TX
|Ruins
|Nov 09
|Austin, TX
|Empire Control Room
|Nov 11
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|Nov 13
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|Nov 14
|Nashville, TN
|Drkmttr Collective
|Nov 15
|Charlotte, NC
|The Milestone Club
|Nov 17
|Brooklyn, NY
|Elsewhere (Zone One)
|Nov 18
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall