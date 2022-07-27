Dark Horse Records to release Joe Strummer box set

Dark Horse records will release a Joe Strummer box set on September 16. It chronicles Joe's Mescaleros years and is called Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years. In addition to including all three Mescaleros albums, the set includes 15 rare tracks recorded during the Mesco years.

All of the albums are remastered by engineer Paul Hicks and are packaged with new liner notes, unreleased photos, and four reproduction lyric sheets and chord charts. The box set was executive produced by Strummer’s widow Lucinda Tait and produced by David Zonshine.

You can see the bonus LP tracklist below and hear one of the unreleased demos.