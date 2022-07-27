Dark Horse Records to release Joe Strummer box set

by John Gentile
Dark Horse records will release a Joe Strummer box set on September 16. It chronicles Joe's Mescaleros years and is called Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years. In addition to including all three Mescaleros albums, the set includes 15 rare tracks recorded during the Mesco years.
All of the albums are remastered by engineer Paul Hicks and are packaged with new liner notes, unreleased photos, and four reproduction lyric sheets and chord charts. The box set was executive produced by Strummer’s widow Lucinda Tait and produced by David Zonshine.
You can see the bonus LP tracklist below and hear one of the unreleased demos.
JOE STRUMMER 002: THE MESCALEROS YEARS
Rock Art and the X-Ray Style
- Tony Adams
- Sandpaper Blues
- X-Ray Style
- Techno D-Day
- The Road to Rock 'N' Roll
- Diggin' The New
- Nitcomb
- Forbidden City
- Yalla Yalla
- Willesden To Cricklewood
Global a Go-Go
- Johnny Appleseed
- Cool ’N’ Out
- Global A Go-Go
- Bhindi Bhagee
- Gamma Ray
- Mega Bottle Ride
- Shaktar Donetsk
- Mondo Bongo
- Bummed Out City
- At The Border, Guy
- Minstrel Boy (full-length version)
Streetcore
- Coma Girl
- Get Down Moses
- Long Shadow
- Arms Aloft
- Ramshackle Day Parade
- Redemption Song
- All In A Day
- Burnin' Streets
- Midnight Jam
- Silver and Gold
Vibes Compass
- Time And The Tide
- Techno D-Day (Demo)
- Ocean Of Dreams (feat. Steve Jones)
- Forbidden City (Demo)
- X-Ray Style (Demo)
- The Road To Rock ‘N’ Roll (Demo)
- Tony Adams (Demo)
- Cool ‘N’ Out (Demo)
- Global A Go-Go (Demo)
- Secret Agent Man
- All In A Day (Demo)
- London Is Burning
- Get Down Moses (Outtake)
- Fantastic
- Coma Girl (Outtake)