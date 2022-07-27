Check out the new track by Dimber!

We’re excited to premiere a brand-new song by Los Angeles queer punks Dimber. The song, “James,” is from the band’s upcoming debut LP, ‘Always Up To You,’ on Dead Broke Rekerds. The song rocks out with a melodically whimsical vibe while also covering deeply prescient and personal topics.

The band offers, “We recorded the record at Golden Beat Studios here in LA with our good friend Andrew Schubert. In “James,” we wanted to tackle depression, substance abuse, and the frustration of cyclical self-stunting mistakes. Upbeat music for downbeat people.” Check out the song and preorder Dimber’s debut LP right here.