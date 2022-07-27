LA based Punk Rock singer-songwriter Bradley Riot has released a mini-documentary in conjunction with his upcoming record titled Dark Side of the Road: A Portrait of Descent. Today, we have a Punknews premiere for the mini-doc, where the artist travels to remote location in Southern California to perform tracks off his new record. The video was shot by Spanish director, Borja Peña Gorostegui. See below to check out the video.
Bradley Riot "Dark Side of the Road: A Portrait of Descent" from bradley riot on Vimeo.