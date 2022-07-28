Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid have announced co-headlining tour dates for Eastern Canada. Chastity and Botfly will be joining them on select dates. Cancer Bats released Psychic Jailbreak earlier this year and will be touring the UK in September. Comeback Kid released Heavy Steps earlier this year and will be touring Europe and the UK with Silverstein this fall. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 27
|The Queens
|Barrie, ON
|(w/Chastity)
|Sep 28
|Backstage
|Windsor, ON
|(w/Chastity)
|Sep 29
|Maxwell's Concerts and Events
|Waterloo, ON
|(w/Chastity)
|Sep 30
|Bridgeworks
|Hamilton, ON
|(w/Chastity)
|Oct 01
|Spot 1 Music Hall
|Brampton, ON
|(w/Chastity)
|Oct 02
|Foufounes Electriques
|Montreal, QC
|(w/Chastity)
|Oct 03
|La Source De La Martiniere
|Qubec City, QC
|(w/Chastity)
|Oct 05
|The Cap
|Fredericton, NB
|(w/Botfly)
|Oct 06
|Tide and Boar
|Moncton, NB
|Oct 07
|Marquee Ballroom
|Halifax, NS
|(w/Botfly)
|Oct 08
|Rockhouse
|St. John's, NL