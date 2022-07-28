Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid announce co-headlining tour for Eastern Canada

by Tours

Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid have announced co-headlining tour dates for Eastern Canada. Chastity and Botfly will be joining them on select dates. Cancer Bats released Psychic Jailbreak earlier this year and will be touring the UK in September. Comeback Kid released Heavy Steps earlier this year and will be touring Europe and the UK with Silverstein this fall. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 27The QueensBarrie, ON(w/Chastity)
Sep 28BackstageWindsor, ON(w/Chastity)
Sep 29Maxwell's Concerts and EventsWaterloo, ON(w/Chastity)
Sep 30BridgeworksHamilton, ON(w/Chastity)
Oct 01Spot 1 Music HallBrampton, ON(w/Chastity)
Oct 02Foufounes ElectriquesMontreal, QC(w/Chastity)
Oct 03La Source De La MartiniereQubec City, QC(w/Chastity)
Oct 05The CapFredericton, NB(w/Botfly)
Oct 06Tide and BoarMoncton, NB
Oct 07Marquee BallroomHalifax, NS(w/Botfly)
Oct 08RockhouseSt. John's, NL