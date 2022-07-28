The Cure to reissue 'Wish' for 30th anniversary

The Cure have announced they will be reissuing their 1994 album Wish for its 30th anniversary. The reissue will feature a remastered version of the album done by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios and 24 previously unreleased tracks. The reissue will be available on CD, cassette, and digitally on October 7 via UMC/Fiction/Polydor. The vinyl will be out November 25. "Uyea Sound" that was originally released on their 1993 cassette Lost Wishes has also been released. The Cure will be touring Europe and the UK in the fall and released 4:13 Dream in 2008. Check out the song and tracklist below.