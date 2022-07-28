The Cure to reissue 'Wish' for 30th anniversary

The Cure have announced they will be reissuing their 1994 album Wish for its 30th anniversary. The reissue will feature a remastered version of the album done by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios and 24 previously unreleased tracks. The reissue will be available on CD, cassette, and digitally on October 7 via UMC/Fiction/Polydor. The vinyl will be out November 25. "Uyea Sound" that was originally released on their 1993 cassette Lost Wishes has also been released. The Cure will be touring Europe and the UK in the fall and released 4:13 Dream in 2008. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Wish 30th Anniversary Tracklist
CD1: Original album remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios
- Open
- High
- Apart
- From The Edge of The Green Sea
- Wendy Time
- Doing The Unstuck
- Friday I’m In Love
- Trust
- A Letter To Elise
- Cut
- To Wish Impossible Things
- End
- Open
- High
- Apart
- From the Edge of the Green Sea
- Wendy Time
- Doing The Unstuck
- Friday I’m in Love
- Trust
- A Letter to Elise
- Cut
- To Wish Impossible Things
- End
CD2: Demos – all previously unreleased versions
- The Big Hand (1990 Demo)
- Cut (1990 Demo) aka “Away”
- A Letter To Elise (1990 Demo) aka “Cut”
- Wendy Time (1990 Demo)
- This Twilight Garden (Instrumental Demo)
- Scared as You (Instrumental Demo)
- To Wish Impossible Things (Instrumental Demo)
- Apart (Instrumental Demo)
- T7 (Instrumental Demo)
- Now Is the Time (Instrumental Demo)
- Miss van Gogh (Instrumental Demo)
- T6 (Instrumental Demo)
- Play (Instrumental Demo)
- A Foolish Arrangement (Instrumental Demo)
- Halo (Instrumental Demo)
- Trust (Instrumental Demo)
- Abetabw (Instrumental Demo)
- T8 (Instrumental Demo)
- Heart Attack (Instrumental Demo)
- Swing Change (Instrumental Demo)
- Frogfish (Instrumental Demo)
CD3: Lost Wishes / studio out-takes / 12” remixes / live / rare / previously unreleased
- Uyea Sound (Dim-D Mix)
- Cloudberry (Dim-D Mix)
- Off to Sleep… (Dim-D Mix)
- The Three Sisters (Dim-D Mix)
- A Wendy Band (Instrumental)
- From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea (Partscheckruf Mix)
- Open (Fix Mix)
- High (Higher Mix)
- Doing the Unstuck (Extended 12” Mix)
- Friday I’m in Love (Strangelove Mix)
- A Letter to Elise (Blue Mix)
- End (Paris Live 92)
