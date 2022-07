17 hours ago by Em Moore

A new Bangers & Mash Ups comp has been released. It is called Bangers 'N' Pride and features a mix covers and original songs by Problem Patterns, Gender Chores, Big Daisy, Paper Tigers, Cloakroom Q, F.R.U.I.T.Y., and more. All proceeds from the comp will go to The Rainbow Project in Northern Ireland. Check out the comp below.