Anti-Flag announce new album, release “LAUGH. CRY. SMILE. DIE. (feat. Shane Told)” video

Anti-Flag have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Lies They Tell Our Children and will be out January 6, 2023 via A-F Records and Spinefarm Records. The band have also released a video for their first single "LAUGH. CRY. SMILE. DIE." that features Shane Told of Silverstein . Anti-Flag will be touring North America this fall including Anti-Fest dates and released their album 20/20 Vision in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Lies They Tell Our Children Tracklist

1. SOLD EVERYTHING

2. MODERN META MEDICINE (Feat. Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage)

3. LAUGH. CRY. SMILE. DIE. (Feat. Shane Told of Silverstein)

4. THE FIGHT OF OUR LIVES (Feat. Tim McIlrath of Rise Against + Brian Baker of Bad Religion)

5. IMPERIALISM (Feat. Ashrita Kumar of Pinkshift)

6. VICTORY OR DEATH (WE GAVE 'EM HELL) (Feat. Campino of Die Toten Hosen)

7. THE HAZARDOUS

8. SHALLOW GRAVES (Feat. Tré Burt)

9. WORK & STRUGGLE

10. NVREVR (Feat. Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop)

11. ONLY IN MY HEAD