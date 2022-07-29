Thotcrime announce new album, release “Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria” video

Illinois based Thotcrime have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called D1G1T4L_DR1F7! and will be out October 28 via Prosthetic Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria". The video was animated by pantrymothart. Thotcrime released their split with THECHEESEBURGERPICNIC, whoever wins…we lose in June of this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.
D1G1T4L_DR1F7! Tracklsit
1. This Isn’t Foundation, Now Give Me Your Skin Please?
2. There Will Come Soft Rains…
3. Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria
4. trust://fall
5. 4V3R4G3_TU35D4Y.exe (ft. Aki McCullough)
6. You're Like A Black Hole, The Way You Expect My Life To Revolve Around You
7. Tweet This!
8. Broken Rib
9. Critical Codependence (ft. diana starshine)
10. This Is My Breakdown, I Get To Pick The Music (ft. Carson Pace)
11. Central Dogma
12. MOTHERFUCKER UNLIMITED (ft. Kate Davies)
13. I Couldn’t