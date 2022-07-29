Thotcrime announce new album, release “Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria” video

Illinois based Thotcrime have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called D1G1T4L_DR1F7! and will be out October 28 via Prosthetic Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria". The video was animated by pantrymothart. Thotcrime released their split with THECHEESEBURGERPICNIC, whoever wins…we lose in June of this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.