Jim Lindberg of Pennywise releases “Don't Lay Me Down” video

Jim Lindberg of Pennywise has released a new video. The vid is for the track ""Don't Lay Me Down" off Elkhorn Trail. In a release, Jim stated: "“The song is about the events around my father’s passing and what an insidious disease Alzheimer's is with how it affects everyone involved. I think Rob's animation perfectly captures that sad twilight time between life and death and the bittersweet exchange that happens between family members when loved ones pass away." " The LP is out now via Epitaph. You can check out the video below.