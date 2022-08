Geoff Palmer of New England's The Guts is going to release his third album on September 22. Surprisingly, the release is a track-by-track remake of Dee Dee Ramone aka Dee Dee King's infamous 1989 solo lp Standing in the Spotlight. Kurt Baker, Brad Marino, and Mass Giorgini also appear on the release. You can hear the lead single, a cover of "Emergency," below.