Militarie Gun announce North American fall tour

Militarie Gun
by Tours

Militarie Gun have announced fall tour dates for North America. MSPaint will be joining them on all dates. PONY, Dazy, and Public Opinion will be joining them on select dates. Militarie Gun will be touring the US and Canada with Citizen this October, will be touring the UK with Fiddlehead starting later this month, and touring Germany in the summer. The band released their EPs All Roads Lead To The Gun and All Roads Lead To The Gun II in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 23SantuaryDetriot, MI(w/MSPaint, PONY)
Oct 24MonarchToronto, ON(w/MSPaint, PONY)
Oct 25Turbo HausMontreal, QC(W/MSPaint, PONY)
Oct 26Middle East UpstairsBoston, MA(w/MSPaint, Dazy)
Oct 27Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY(w/MSPaint, Dazy)
Oct 28Amityville Music HallAmityville, NY(w/MSPaint, Dazy)
Oct 29Foto ClubPhiladelphia, PA(w/MSPaint, Dazy)
Oct 30Ottobar UpstairsBaltimore, MD(w/MSPaint, Dazy)
Nov 01Snug HarborCharlotte, NC(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
Nov 02New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
Nov 03529Atlanta, GA(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
Nov 04DrkmttrNashville, TN(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
Nov 05Mag BarLouisville, KY(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
Nov 08SinkholeSt. Louis, MO(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
Nov 09ReverbOmaha, NE(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
Nov 10HQDenver, CO(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
Nov 11BeehiveSalt Lake City, UT(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
Nov 12American Legion Post 8Las Vegas, NV(w/Entry, without MSPaint)
Nov 13Holland ProjectReno, NV(w/Entry, without MSPaint)