Militarie Gun have announced fall tour dates for North America. MSPaint will be joining them on all dates. PONY, Dazy, and Public Opinion will be joining them on select dates. Militarie Gun will be touring the US and Canada with Citizen this October, will be touring the UK with Fiddlehead starting later this month, and touring Germany in the summer. The band released their EPs All Roads Lead To The Gun and All Roads Lead To The Gun II in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 23
|Santuary
|Detriot, MI
|(w/MSPaint, PONY)
|Oct 24
|Monarch
|Toronto, ON
|(w/MSPaint, PONY)
|Oct 25
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|(W/MSPaint, PONY)
|Oct 26
|Middle East Upstairs
|Boston, MA
|(w/MSPaint, Dazy)
|Oct 27
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|(w/MSPaint, Dazy)
|Oct 28
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY
|(w/MSPaint, Dazy)
|Oct 29
|Foto Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|(w/MSPaint, Dazy)
|Oct 30
|Ottobar Upstairs
|Baltimore, MD
|(w/MSPaint, Dazy)
|Nov 01
|Snug Harbor
|Charlotte, NC
|(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
|Nov 02
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
|Nov 03
|529
|Atlanta, GA
|(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
|Nov 04
|Drkmttr
|Nashville, TN
|(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
|Nov 05
|Mag Bar
|Louisville, KY
|(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
|Nov 08
|Sinkhole
|St. Louis, MO
|(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
|Nov 09
|Reverb
|Omaha, NE
|(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
|Nov 10
|HQ
|Denver, CO
|(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
|Nov 11
|Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|(w/MSPaint, Public Opinion)
|Nov 12
|American Legion Post 8
|Las Vegas, NV
|(w/Entry, without MSPaint)
|Nov 13
|Holland Project
|Reno, NV
|(w/Entry, without MSPaint)