Gel have announced US tour dates for this fall. They will be touring with Exhibition in early September and will be releasing their split with Cold Brats, Shock Therapy, on August 12. Gel released their EP Violent Closure in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 23
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA
|Sep 24
|TBA
|Asheville, NC
|Sep 25
|Poor Taste
|Chattanooga, TN
|Sep 26
|Eyedrum
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 27
|The Firehouse
|Birmingham, AL
|Sep 28
|TBA
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Sep 29
|1810 Ojeman
|Houston, TX
|Sep 30
|Chess Club
|Austin, TX
|Oct 01
|Cheap Steaks
|Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
|Oct 03
|Altopiano
|El Paso, TX
|Oct 04
|TBA
|Pheonix, AZ
|Oct 05
|TBA
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 06
|Midnight Hour
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 07
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|Oct 08
|Neck of the Woods
|San Francisco, CA
|Oct 10
|Hammerhead House
|Tacoma, WA
|Oct 11
|Blackwater
|Portland, OR
|Oct 12
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|Oct 13
|The Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 14
|Seventh Circle
|Denver, CO
|Oct 15
|TBA
|Boulder, CO
|Oct 16
|TBA
|Omaha, NE
|Oct 17
|TBA
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 18
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|Oct 19
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 20
|No Class
|Cleveland, OH
|Oct 21
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY