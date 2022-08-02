Gel announce US fall tour

by Tours

Gel have announced US tour dates for this fall. They will be touring with Exhibition in early September and will be releasing their split with Cold Brats, Shock Therapy, on August 12. Gel released their EP Violent Closure in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 23The CamelRichmond, VA
Sep 24TBAAsheville, NC
Sep 25Poor TasteChattanooga, TN
Sep 26EyedrumAtlanta, GA
Sep 27The FirehouseBirmingham, AL
Sep 28TBAHattiesburg, MS
Sep 291810 OjemanHouston, TX
Sep 30Chess ClubAustin, TX
Oct 01Cheap SteaksDallas-Fort Worth, TX
Oct 03AltopianoEl Paso, TX
Oct 04TBAPheonix, AZ
Oct 05TBALas Vegas, NV
Oct 06Midnight HourLos Angeles, CA
Oct 07Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA
Oct 08Neck of the WoodsSan Francisco, CA
Oct 10Hammerhead HouseTacoma, WA
Oct 11BlackwaterPortland, OR
Oct 12The ShredderBoise, ID
Oct 13The BeehiveSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 14Seventh CircleDenver, CO
Oct 15TBABoulder, CO
Oct 16TBAOmaha, NE
Oct 17TBAMinneapolis, MN
Oct 18Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI
Oct 19Thalia HallChicago, IL
Oct 20No ClassCleveland, OH
Oct 21Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY