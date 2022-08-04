Bobby Lees to release new LP, release video

The Bobby Lees will release a new album on October 7. It's called BELLEVUE and it's out via Ipecac. In a release, singer Sam Quartin stated: "“I named the album Bellevue because when I listen back, I hear someone going through that stuff, who is now able to laugh about it and have fun re-telling the stories. It’s a reminder for me that the most painful and intense things I go through end up being the most rewarding creatively.”

You can see a video for the lead single, "Dig your Hips," below. You can also listen to "Monkey mind."