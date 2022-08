11 hours ago by Em Moore

Ottawa based Crisis Party, the new band made up of Matty Grace (Cluttered, Future Girls, (check out our interview with her right here!)), Anthony Cardozo (Precious Failures, The Flying Hellfish), and "Ska" Jeff (Doxx, Dogma, Zooman), have released their new EP. The EP is called Welcome to The Party and features 5 new tracks. It is available digitally now and will be available on cassette in September via Dirt Cult Records. Check out the EP below.