Riverby, Kali Masi, Sarah and The Safe Word, PONY, more on new Bright Eyes comp

by Em Moore
A new compilation has been released by Take This To Heart Records. The comp is called A Monument To Commemorate Our Time and is a tribute to Bright Eyes' fourth album Lifted or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The comp features covers by Kali Masi, Riverby, Sarah and The Safe Word, PONY, Future Teens, Never Better Baby, Barely Civil, Girl K, Palette Knife, Lake Saint Daniel, DanMancing, Marigold, and Snarls. All of the proceeds will go to the National MS Society. A Monument to Commemorate Our Time is available on Bandcamp now and will be available everywhere August 12. Check out the comp below.