The Dresden Dolls have announced three shows for this year. These are their first shows since 2018 and will all take place November 10, 11, and 12 in Woodstock, New York. The venue has yet to be announced. Amanda Palmer released a statement along with the announcement on Instagram that mentions an upcoming "new era of music and shows" for the band as well as saying they will be "touring the world". The Dresden Dolls released their single "I'm Going To Go Back There Someday" in 2020.