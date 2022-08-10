We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere from new Gainesville, FL band American Dream Survivors. The band is a four piece dark folk punk band that contain Captain Bobo (Sergio Witis) of Everymen, John David Eriksen on Cello, Nicholas Caputo on the squeezebox and Jennifer Massimin on drums. The band will be releasing a split record with This Way To The Egress through Say-10 Records sometime in 2023. See below to check out the band's video for "Just Like Me" and their late Summer and Fall show dates.