Weezer cancels Broadway residency due to low ticket sales

Weezer is canceling their upcoming Broadway residency. The band planned to do a six night residency celebrating ther release of their new Sznz project, which is four separate EPs. On Weezer's discord server, frontman Rivers Cuomo released a statement:



I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.