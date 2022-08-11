Wine Lips have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this fall. The band released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov11
|Braga, PT
|Matéria Urgente
|Nov12
|Evora, PT
|Black Bass Fest
|Nov13
|Granada, ES
|Sala Planta Baja
|Nov15
|Tolosa, ES
|Bonberenea
|Nov16
|Capbreton, FR
|Rosny's Bar
|Nov17
|Tours, FR
|The Pale
|Nov18
|Nantes, FR
|Stereolux
|Nov19
|Troyes, FR
|Le Fee A Gus
|Nov21
|Bristol, UK
|The Lanes
|Nov22
|Newcastle, UK
|Zerox
|Nov23
|Sheffield, UK
|Record Junkee
|Nov24
|Manchester, UK
|Big Hands
|Nov25
|London, UK
|Strongroom
|Nov26
|Mouscron, BE
|2 L'aut Côté
|Nov27
|Rotterdam, NL
|V11
|Nov29
|Mannheim, DE
|Altes Volksbad
|Nov30
|Plauen, DE
|Malzhaus
|Dec01
|Berlin, DE
|Zukunft Am Ostkreuz
|Dec02
|Bamberg, DE
|Pizzini
|Dec03
|Paris, FR
|L'international
|Dec05
|Barcelona, ES
|Sala Meteoro
|Dec06
|Zaragoza, ES
|Sala Lo Intento
|Dec07
|Oviedo, ES
|Lata De Zinc
|Dec08
|Pontevedra, ES
|Sala Karma
|Dec09
|Fade, PT
|Café Avenida
|Dec10
|Porto, PT
|Barracuda
|Dec11
|Leiria, PT
|Texas Bar