Wine Lips (EU & UK)

Wine Lips
by Tours

Wine Lips have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this fall. The band released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov11Braga, PTMatéria Urgente
Nov12Evora, PTBlack Bass Fest
Nov13Granada, ESSala Planta Baja
Nov15Tolosa, ESBonberenea
Nov16Capbreton, FRRosny's Bar
Nov17Tours, FRThe Pale
Nov18Nantes, FRStereolux
Nov19Troyes, FRLe Fee A Gus
Nov21Bristol, UKThe Lanes
Nov22Newcastle, UKZerox
Nov23Sheffield, UKRecord Junkee
Nov24Manchester, UKBig Hands
Nov25London, UKStrongroom
Nov26Mouscron, BE2 L'aut Côté
Nov27Rotterdam, NLV11
Nov29Mannheim, DEAltes Volksbad
Nov30Plauen, DEMalzhaus
Dec01Berlin, DEZukunft Am Ostkreuz
Dec02Bamberg, DEPizzini
Dec03Paris, FRL'international
Dec05Barcelona, ESSala Meteoro
Dec06Zaragoza, ESSala Lo Intento
Dec07Oviedo, ESLata De Zinc
Dec08Pontevedra, ESSala Karma
Dec09Fade, PTCafé Avenida
Dec10Porto, PTBarracuda
Dec11Leiria, PTTexas Bar