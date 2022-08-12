Kicker drummer Dave Mello leaves band

Drummer Dave Mello has decided to leave Kicker. Howeve,r it appears the parting with the former Operation Ivy drummer was on good terms. The band stated:"Unfortunately, due to changing life circumstances, Dave Mello has tendered his resignation behind the drums in Kicker. We’ve had loads of good times and great memories in our 5 years together and we're super proud of the LP we got to record with him. Looking forward to spending more time with him and his lovely family moving forward in the years to come and wishing them the best of luck with their journey into the wild blue yonder. Once a Kicker, always a Kicker!Stayed tuned for more updates…"

The band released Pure Drivel in 2019/