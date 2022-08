5 hours ago by Em Moore

Sleater-Kinney have released a live version of their song "Complex Female Characters". The song is off the upcoming benefit comp Here and There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos that was put together by Courtney Barnett. The comp will be out August 19 via Milk! Records Projects and all proceeds will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth. Sleater-Kinney released Path Of Wellness in 2021. Check out the song below.