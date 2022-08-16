The Last Mile and Parker have announced tour dates for Ireland and the UK for this fall. The Last Mile released their album Respect The Frequency in 2021. Parker released their first single "Never Miss" in July. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 22
|Derry, NI
|Sandinos
|Sep 23
|Dublin, IE
|Bohs Bar
|Sep 24
|Belfast, NI
|McHughs
|Sep 25
|Dundalk, IE
|Stags Head
|Sep 26
|Peterborough, UK
|The Ostrich
|Sep 27
|Exeter, UK
|The Cavern
|Sep 28
|Chatham, UK
|Poco Loco
|Sep 29
|Liverpool, UK
|Outpost
|Sep 30
|Glasgow, UK
|The Flying Duck
|Oct 01
|Aberdeen, UK
|The Cellar
|Oct 02
|Dundee, UK
|Rad Apples