The Last Mile
by Tours

The Last Mile and Parker have announced tour dates for Ireland and the UK for this fall. The Last Mile released their album Respect The Frequency in 2021. Parker released their first single "Never Miss" in July. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 22Derry, NISandinos
Sep 23Dublin, IEBohs Bar
Sep 24Belfast, NIMcHughs
Sep 25Dundalk, IEStags Head
Sep 26Peterborough, UKThe Ostrich
Sep 27Exeter, UKThe Cavern
Sep 28Chatham, UKPoco Loco
Sep 29Liverpool, UKOutpost
Sep 30Glasgow, UKThe Flying Duck
Oct 01Aberdeen, UKThe Cellar
Oct 02Dundee, UKRad Apples