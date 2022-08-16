Buzzcocks to release new album in September

by John Gentile
The Buzzcocks will release a new album on September 23. It's called Sonics In The Soul and it's out via Cherry Red. The album was recorded at Studio 7 in London and was co-produced by Steve Diggle with Laurence Loveless. This is the band's first LP since the loss of singer Pete Shelley.
Tracklisting:
1 Senses Out Of Control
2 Manchester Rain
3 You’ve Changed Everything Now
4 Bad Dreams
5 Nothingless World
6 Don’t Mess With My Brain
7 Just Got To Let It Go
8 Everything is Wrong
9 Experimental Farm
10 Can You Hear Tomorrow
11 Venus Eyesa