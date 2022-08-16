The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir to release new album

by Em Moore
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Slow Murder and will be out October 14 via Graveface Records. The band have also released a mini-documentary about the making of the album. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released all-american (redux) in 2021. Check out the mini-doc and tracklist below.
Slow Murder Tracklist
1. (picturesque ruins)
2. Cow Tools
3. Grease Log (feat. Logan Rivera)
4. It's All Undone, It's Bullshit, There's No Wow Factor
5. Doomed To Grow (feat. MONEY NICCA)
6. Cesspool
7. Niema (Living Close)
8. (dangerousness)
9. Unawarewolf