Raw Breed announce album, release “G.D.K.”

by Em Moore
Raw Breed have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Universal Paranoia and will be out September 23 via Convulse Records. A new song called "G.D.K." has also been released. Raw Breed released their split EP with Video Prick earlier this year. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Universal Paranoia Tracklist
1. Salvation
2. Mental Wreckage
3. G.D.K.
4. Fallacy
5. The Game
6. Prison Soul
7. Damnation
8. United Masses
9. Government in Grip
10. Parody
11. Malignant Fantasy
12. Isolated Reality