Off With Their Heads, Big D & the Kids Table, Mobina Galore, more to play Manchester Punk Fest 2023

Manchester Punk Fest has announced its first wave lineup for 2023. Off With Their Heads, Wonk Unit, Big D and the Kids Table, Lightyear, Death By Stereo, Mobina Galore, Catbite, Direct Hit!, The Sewer Cats, Cherym, Comeback Clit, and Shooting Daggers are among the bands announced. The festival will take place April 7, 8, and 9 across 7 venues in Manchester, UK. See the full lineup below.
Manchester Punk Fest 2023 First Wave Lineup
Off With their Heads
Wonk Unit
Big D and The Kids Table
Lightyear
Death By Stereo
Youth Avoiders
Mobina Galore
Rat Cage
Phantom Bay
Catbite
After The Fall
Faintest Idea
Direct Hit!
Casual Nausea
Cherym
Call Me Malcolm
A Great Notion
Phinius Gage
Millie Manders and The Shutup
The Human Project
Knife Club
The Deadites
Fortitude Valley
Kaddish
Honey Joy
Cheerbleederz
Heathcliff
Going Off
The Domestics
Wadeye
Zero Again
Shooting Daggers
Syd.31
Epic Problem
Alldeepends
Stone Leek
The Sewer Cats
Comeback Clit
Sniff
The Peterlees
The Red Stains
Laughing in the Face of
Green Eyed Monster
Stay Put
The Lab Rats
High Praise
Electric Press
Lazlo Baby
Spillage
Bossmags
For I Am
Consolation
Batwolf
Death Trails
Jason Stirling
Krupskaya
Distral
Dead Objectives
The Crippens
Plastics
Sarah Caarey
Subordinate
Murder Club
Clayface
Binboy
The Union
Gorilla
The Bread Shed
Rebellion
Zombie Shack
Yes
Sandbar