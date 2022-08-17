Off With Their Heads, Big D & the Kids Table, Mobina Galore, more to play Manchester Punk Fest 2023

Manchester Punk Fest has announced its first wave lineup for 2023. Off With Their Heads, Wonk Unit, Big D and the Kids Table, Lightyear, Death By Stereo, Mobina Galore, Catbite, Direct Hit!, The Sewer Cats, Cherym, Comeback Clit, and Shooting Daggers are among the bands announced. The festival will take place April 7, 8, and 9 across 7 venues in Manchester, UK. See the full lineup below.

Manchester Punk Fest 2023 First Wave Lineup

Off With their Heads

Wonk Unit

Big D and The Kids Table

Lightyear

Death By Stereo

Youth Avoiders

Mobina Galore

Rat Cage

Phantom Bay

Catbite

After The Fall

Faintest Idea

Direct Hit!

Casual Nausea

Cherym

Call Me Malcolm

A Great Notion

Phinius Gage

Millie Manders and The Shutup

The Human Project

Knife Club
The Deadites

Fortitude Valley

Kaddish

Honey Joy

Cheerbleederz

Heathcliff

Going Off

The Domestics

Wadeye

Zero Again

Shooting Daggers

Syd.31

Epic Problem

Alldeepends

Stone Leek

The Sewer Cats

Comeback Clit

Sniff

The Peterlees

The Red Stains

Laughing in the Face of

Green Eyed Monster

Stay Put

The Lab Rats

High Praise

Electric Press

Lazlo Baby

Spillage

Bossmags

For I Am

Consolation

Batwolf

Death Trails

Jason Stirling

Krupskaya

Distral

Dead Objectives

The Crippens

Plastics

Sarah Caarey

Subordinate

Murder Club

Clayface

Binboy

The Union

Gorilla

The Bread Shed

Rebellion

Zombie Shack

Yes

Sandbar