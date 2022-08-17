Hopelifter has a vinyl discography coming out! Check out a remastered track!

After the end of Screw 32, singer Andrew Champion formed the cherished, but short lived, Hopelifter. The Santa Cruz band warped together West Coast skate-rock, East Coast hardcore, and post punk, while dropping the whole thing over disparate techniques like blastbeats and sweet harmonies. While the band only ever released eleven tracks, their short stay impacted a lot of people on the West Coast scene.

And now, the band's entire output is being assembled into a sweet vinyl package. Anthemology collects the band's two EPs (previously only on CD) into one 12-inch kicker and all the tunes are remastered. Below, we have the new master of 'St. Christoper."

Speaking to Punknews, singer Champion said: "The song was about growing up in a small town (Danville, CA) and seeing the trains go through town, wondering where they were heading and having a difficult home life. Not to mention, being an "outsider" in every way possible from the very start of things. It's also about finding out that there were other people like me living nearby (like Eric Ozenne) and everything wasn't as hopeless as I thought it was. That art and music and writing could transcend a difficult existence and a confusing and sometimes dangerous world… that I was never really alone."

The slice of vinyl is out September 2 via Sell the Heart Records and Brick & Mortar music. You can pre-order the release here and you can check out the track below, right now!