Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by the new project from ex-Man Overboard vocalist Zac Eisenstein, Zachary Ross and The Divine! The video is for their new song "Push Start (Everybody Knows)". Speaking to Punknews, Zac Eisenstein said of the song,



"This song is about watching someone go through loneliness and you know damn well you could make them feel a lot better but they aren’t interested in you. They are interested in literally anyone but you. So all you can do is sit back and watch the dumpster fire and go ‘ok well I tried, have fun with…whatever it is you're doing.”

The song is off Zachary Ross and The Divine's upcoming EP Rebuilding Heaven that will be out September 9 via Smartpunk Records. Watch the video below!