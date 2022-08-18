Agnostic Front to tour Europe with Charger, Spirit World

Agnostic Front is going on a European tour. Charger and Spirit World open. The jaunt kicks off in early October. You can see the dates below.
Agnostic Front tour dates
07 Oct Brussels- Magasin 4 (BEL)
08 Oct London - 229 the Venue (GB)
10 Oct Newcastle upon Tyne - University (GB)
12 Oct Birmingham - Asylum (GB)
14 Oct Pirmasens - Quasimodo (GER)
15 Oct Köln - Essigfabrik (GER)
16 Oct Berlin - SO36 (GER)
17 Oct Warszawa - Proxima (Pl)
18 Oct Hamburg - Gruenspan (GER)
19 Oct Lille – the Black Lab (F)
20 Oct Paris - Gibus (F)
21 Oct Niort – Le Camji (F)
22 Oct Le Montbéliard - Moloco (F)
23 Oct Aarau – Kiff (CH)
24 Oct Milano - Circolo Magnolia (ITA)
25 Oct München - Backstage (GER)
26 Oct Eindhoven - Dynamo (NL)
27 Oct Münster - Sputnikhalle (GER)
28 Oct Magdeburg - Factory (GER)
29 Oct Chemnitz - AJZ (GER)