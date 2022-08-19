Scorsese David Johansen documentary to debut at NY Film Fesrtival

For the past few years, director Martin Scorsese has been working on Personality Crisis: One Night Only. The documentary centers on New York Dolls frontman David Johansen at one show in 2020 where Johansen was in his Buster Pointdexter persona. The documentary will premiere at New York film festival which is September 30 - October 16, at the Lincoln Center in NYC. As pert the promo materials: " In Personality Crisis: One Night Only, Scorsese and co-director David Tedeschi (The 50 Year Argument), with the help of cinematographer Ellen Kuras (American Utopia), luminously capture the entertainer’s January 2020 Cafe Carlyle set, where he performs as Poindexter singing the Johansen songbook, bringing downtown irreverence to this storied uptown joint. Presented alongside new and archival interviews, the concert is marvelously intimate and a testament to both a lost New York and a performer who remains as fresh and exciting as ever"