Episode #603 of the Punknews Podcast is now up!

In this episode Em regales John with her stories about seeing Peter Hook and The Light live in Toronto on their ongoing> Joy Division: A Celebration tour, complete with a New Order opening set (read her live review right here!).

After Em talks for about 45 minutes, they dive into the news. Jerry Only's upcoming solo LP, Buzzcocks new album, Lande Hekt's "Backstreet Snow" video, the Destination Chaos festival lineup, Catbite and Mike Park's split EP, The Muslims dropping of the upcoming THICK tour, Weezer's Broadway residency being cancelled, and OFF!'s freaky new track are discussed.

To finish off the episode John's interviews Hooky himself! In this extended version of the written interview they talk about his current tour, the chemistry between band members, the experience of playing full albums live, the legacy of Joy Division, physical media, and so much more!

Listen to the episode below!!