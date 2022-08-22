Agression to re-release 'Don't Be Mistaken' via Trust Records

'80s California hardcore punkers Agression are going to re-release 1983's Don't Be Mistaken. The re-release features remastered audio by David Gardner from the original analog tapes. a 20-page full-color book on the oral history of the band, narrated by John Reis (Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes, Drive Like Jehu), and ecerpts on the band by Henry Rollins, Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Rikk Agnew (Adolescents), Tim Kerr (Big Boys), Jeff Dahl (Angry Samoans), and more.

The release is out now. You can hear the full thing below.