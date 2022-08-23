Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Kill Lincoln and Abraskadabra have announced that they will be playing a handful of shows together in October. Tickets go on sale Friday. Kill Lincoln released their album Can't Complain in 2020. Abraskadabra released Make Yourself at Home in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 21
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC
|w/Boardroom Heroes, Braceface
|Oct 22
|Space Ballroom
|Hamdem, CT
|w/Folly, Catbite, The Best of The Worst
|Oct 23
|The Saint
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Thirsty Guys