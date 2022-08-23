Kill Lincoln / Abraskadabra announce three shows together

Kill Lincoln and Abraskadabra have announced that they will be playing a handful of shows together in October. Tickets go on sale Friday. Kill Lincoln released their album Can't Complain in 2020. Abraskadabra released Make Yourself at Home in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 21Pie ShopWashington, DCw/Boardroom Heroes, Braceface
Oct 22Space BallroomHamdem, CTw/Folly, Catbite, The Best of The Worst
Oct 23The SaintAsbury Park, NJThirsty Guys