Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video from St. Louis pop punkers Wes Hoffman and Friends! The video is for their new song "Where Summer Never Ends" and was directed and produced by Dane McCrary and Lane Twellman. Wes Hoffman said of the song,



"“With ‘Where Summer Never Ends’ I wanted to write a fun, summertime tune that was easy to sing along to as well as relatable. The song is about deciding whether or not to stay in a difficult situation or to cut your losses and simply move on. We had a lot of fun filming the video and asked a lot of our friends to come be a part of it. We’re really looking forward to playing this one on the road.”

The song will be on their upcoming LP due out next year and you can pre-save it right here. Wes Hoffman and Friends released their EP Rewrite The Story earlier this year. Watch the video below.