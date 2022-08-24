A Wilhelm Scream (US)

A Wilhelm Scream
A Wilhelm Scream have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band released Lose Your Delusion earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 21St. VitusBrooklyn, NY
Sep 22MetroBaltimore, MD
Sep 23Norfolk TaphouseNorfolk, VA
Sep 25Furnace FestBirmingham, AL
Sep 27Ready RoomSt. Louis, MO
Sep 28LegendsCincinnati, OH
Sep 29FunhousePittsburgh, PA
Sep 30Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Oct 01Middle East DownstairsBoston, MA