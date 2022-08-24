Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
A Wilhelm Scream have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band released Lose Your Delusion earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 21
|St. Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 22
|Metro
|Baltimore, MD
|Sep 23
|Norfolk Taphouse
|Norfolk, VA
|Sep 25
|Furnace Fest
|Birmingham, AL
|Sep 27
|Ready Room
|St. Louis, MO
|Sep 28
|Legends
|Cincinnati, OH
|Sep 29
|Funhouse
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 30
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 01
|Middle East Downstairs
|Boston, MA