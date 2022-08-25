GILT have announced US tour dates for this September. Woolbright, Glazed, and Newgrounds Death Rugby will be joining them on select dates. We spoke to GILT about their new EP Conceit in April. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 02
|The Secret Skatepark
|Tallahassee, FL (w/Woolbright, Glazed)
|Sep 03
|Heartwood Stage
|Gainesville, FL (w/Woolbright, Glazed)
|Sep 04
|Uncle Lou's
|Orlando, FL (w/Woolbright, Glazed)
|Sep 07
|Cozy Bar
|Athens, GA
|Sep 08
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|Sep 09
|The Firehouse
|Birmingham, AL
|Sep 10
|Come Together Space
|Bloomington, IL
|Sep 11
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 13
|Summit Shack
|Bowling Green, OH
|Sep 14
|Mr. Robotto
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 15
|The Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 16
|Massapeque VFW Hall
|Massapequa, NY
|Sep 17
|Luigi's Mansion
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 18
|LA Vision Studios
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Sep 24
|Nobby's
|St. Augustine, FL
|Sep 28
|Underground Atlanta
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 29
|The 27 Club
|Asheville, NC
|Sep 30
|Petra's
|Charlotte, NC (w/Newgrounds Death Rugby)
|Oct 01
|Monster Music and Movies
|Charleston, SC (w/Newgrounds Death Rugby)
|Oct 02
|Lodge of Sorrows
|Savannah, GA (w/Newgrounds Death Rugby)