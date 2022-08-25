GILT announce US tour

GILT
by Tours

GILT have announced US tour dates for this September. Woolbright, Glazed, and Newgrounds Death Rugby will be joining them on select dates. We spoke to GILT about their new EP Conceit in April. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 02The Secret SkateparkTallahassee, FL (w/Woolbright, Glazed)
Sep 03Heartwood StageGainesville, FL (w/Woolbright, Glazed)
Sep 04Uncle Lou'sOrlando, FL (w/Woolbright, Glazed)
Sep 07Cozy BarAthens, GA
Sep 08DRKMTTRNashville, TN
Sep 09The FirehouseBirmingham, AL
Sep 10Come Together SpaceBloomington, IL
Sep 11Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Sep 13Summit ShackBowling Green, OH
Sep 14Mr. RobottoPittsburgh, PA
Sep 15The KingslandBrooklyn, NY
Sep 16Massapeque VFW HallMassapequa, NY
Sep 17Luigi's MansionPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 18LA Vision StudiosAsbury Park, NJ
Sep 24Nobby'sSt. Augustine, FL
Sep 28Underground AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Sep 29The 27 ClubAsheville, NC
Sep 30Petra'sCharlotte, NC (w/Newgrounds Death Rugby)
Oct 01Monster Music and MoviesCharleston, SC (w/Newgrounds Death Rugby)
Oct 02Lodge of SorrowsSavannah, GA (w/Newgrounds Death Rugby)