1 hour ago by Em Moore

Thotcrime have released a new song. It is called "Critical Codependence" and features Diana Starshine. The song is off their upcoming album D1G1T4L_DR1FT that will be out October 28 via Prosthetic Records. Thotcrime released their split with THECHEESEBURGERPICNIC, whoever wins…we lose in June of this year. Check out the song below.