Arizona based music festival Zona has announced its lineup for this year. Tegan and Sara, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, The Garden, Jeff Rosenstock, Beach House, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Bartees Strange, Beach Goons, Black Carl, Breakup Shoes, Chole Lilac, Destroy Boys, Diva Bleach, Flor, The Front Bottoms, Glixen, The Happy Fits, July Talk, Lucius, Lucy Dacus, Miniture Tigers, The National Parks, Pariah Pete, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Playboy Manbaby, Pom Pom Squad, The Red Pears, The Regrettes, Sales, Sasami, Sitting On Stacy, Sub Urban, Sydney Sprague, Turnover, TV Girl, Upsahl, Waxahatchee, and Kevin Morby make up the vaired lineup. Zona Music Festival will take place December 3 and 4 at Hance Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets go on sale August 26.
