The Casual Dots to release new album

by Em Moore
The Casual Dots, the band made up of Kathi Wilcox (Bikini Kill, Frumpies, The Julie Ruin), Christina Billotte (Slant 6, Quix*o*tic, Autoclave), and Steve Dore (Snoozers), will be releasing a new album. The album is called Sanguine Truth and will be out September 23 via Ixor Stix Records. A new song "The Frequency of Fear" has also been released. The band will also be releasing their debut self-titled album on vinyl for the first time on the same day. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Sanguine Truth Tracklist
1. The Frequency of Fear
2. Gypsum Mortar
3. The Setting Sunrise
4. Live For Yourself
5. 17 Year Old Locust
6. High Speed Chase
7. Descending
8. Palindrome
9. The Mourning Hour
10. Velvet Fields