The Casual Dots to release new album

The Casual Dots, the band made up of Kathi Wilcox (Bikini Kill, Frumpies, The Julie Ruin), Christina Billotte (Slant 6, Quix*o*tic, Autoclave), and Steve Dore (Snoozers), will be releasing a new album. The album is called Sanguine Truth and will be out September 23 via Ixor Stix Records. A new song "The Frequency of Fear" has also been released. The band will also be releasing their debut self-titled album on vinyl for the first time on the same day. Check out the song and tracklist below.