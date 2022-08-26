Episode #604 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode everyone's favourite punk rock trivia game, Punx Points, returns!! Arik of Goddamit and Creep Records, Andy of Tsunami Bomb and Sell The Heart Records, and Gayla of Fat Heaven all compete to see who knows the most punk trivia. They face categories such as "Gnarly Ass Shows", "Dischord Records", "Eastern Canada", "Pop Punk", "The '90s", "Punk/Reggae Connection", and many more. Who will be crowned the winner of Punx Points and therefore the PUNKEST PERSON ON THE PLANET?? Listen below to find out!