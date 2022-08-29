Rest Easy announce new album, release “The Hill” video

Rest Easy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hope You're Okay and will be out October 28 via Mutant League Records. A video for their new single "The Hill" has also been released. The video was directed by Kyle Pigeau. Rest Easy released their EP Sick Day in 2021. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Hope You're Okay Tracklist

1. Dirty Work

2. All Inside Your Head

3. Hey Maxine

4. Tough Break

5. Coast To Coast

6. Broken Wrists

7. On The Outside

8. Empty Vessel

9. Circles

10. The Hill

11. Times Change

12. Patch This Hole

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 04Punk in Drublic FestAbbotsford, BCw/NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Modern Terror, Strung Out, Voodoo Glow Skulls
Sep 10Union HallEdmonton, ABw/Propagandhi
Sep 14Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ONw/Instep
Sep 15Hemisphere GaucheMontreal, QCw/Instep
Sep 16Dominion TavernOttawa, ONw/Instep