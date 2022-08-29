Rest Easy announce new album, release “The Hill” video

by Em Moore
Rest Easy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hope You're Okay and will be out October 28 via Mutant League Records. A video for their new single "The Hill" has also been released. The video was directed by Kyle Pigeau. Rest Easy released their EP Sick Day in 2021. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Hope You're Okay Tracklist
1. Dirty Work
2. All Inside Your Head
3. Hey Maxine
4. Tough Break
5. Coast To Coast
6. Broken Wrists
7. On The Outside
8. Empty Vessel
9. Circles
10. The Hill
11. Times Change
12. Patch This Hole
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 04
|Punk in Drublic Fest
|Abbotsford, BC
|w/NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Modern Terror, Strung Out, Voodoo Glow Skulls
|Sep 10
|Union Hall
|Edmonton, AB
|w/Propagandhi
|Sep 14
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|w/Instep
|Sep 15
|Hemisphere Gauche
|Montreal, QC
|w/Instep
|Sep 16
|Dominion Tavern
|Ottawa, ON
|w/Instep