UK based music festival Slam Dunk has announced their first wave lineup for 2023. The Offspring, Enter Shikari, Billy Talent, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake (performing Hello Rockview), Creeper, Four Year Strong, Malevolence, Holding Absence, Zebrahead, Trash Boat, Maggie Lindemann, Noah Finnce, Real Friends, Grayscale, Charlotte Sounds, Destroy Boys, Fit For A King, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Girlfirends, Kids in Glass Houses (performing Smart Casual), and The Academy Is… have all been announced. Slam Dunk Festival will take place May 27 at Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire, UK and May 28 at Leeds Temple Newsam in Leeds, UK.
The Offspring, Enter Shikari, Less Than Jake, The Academy Is..., more to play Slam Dunk 2023
