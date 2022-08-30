The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die to release live album & doc

The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced that they will be releasing a new live album and documentary. Both are called Thank You For Being Here and will be out October 7 via Epitaph Records. The album was recorded during their fall 2021 tour and a video for the live version of "January 10th, 2014" filmed by Adam Peditto and Jeffery Clanet has also been released. The documentary is described as "giv[ing] you an inside look at the realities of touring as an Independent musician and the struggle of touring in the time of COVID". The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die released their album Illusory Walls in 2021. Check out the videos and tracklist below.