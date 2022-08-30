The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die to release live album & doc

The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced that they will be releasing a new live album and documentary. Both are called Thank You For Being Here and will be out October 7 via Epitaph Records. The album was recorded during their fall 2021 tour and a video for the live version of "January 10th, 2014" filmed by Adam Peditto and Jeffery Clanet has also been released. The documentary is described as "giv[ing] you an inside look at the realities of touring as an Independent musician and the struggle of touring in the time of COVID". The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die released their album Illusory Walls in 2021. Check out the videos and tracklist below.
Thank You For Being Here
Tracklist
1. Afraid to Die (live)
2. Queen Sophie for President (live)
3. January 10th, 2014 (live)
4. Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance (live)
5. Died in the Prison of the Holy Office (live)
6. Your Brain is a Rubbermaid (live)
7. Trouble (live)
8. Heartbeat in the Brain (live)