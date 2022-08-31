Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video from Los Angeles based punks Broken Baby! The video is for their new song "Make Manager" and was directed and edited by Tony Diaz. Speaking to Punknews the band said of the song,



"This is a bit of a cheeky song about the abuse of power. The idea that if you start at the bottom and take advantage of everyone along the way, you'll get to the top. Isn't that miserable! And yeah, sure, we wanted to write a song that gets you moving and gives you permission to scream and let it all out."

"Make Manager" will be available everywhere September 1 via Poor Man Records and you can pre-save it right here. Watch the video below!